At least four vehicles parked on a rooftop lot in the 2000 block of Airport Way South in Seattle were damaged by fire Wednesday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews responding to reports of flames coming from the rooftop found several cars on fire upon arrival, the agency tweeted just before 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished soon after, according to an SFD tweet at 7:16 p.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, the agency said.

No other information was immediately available.