Seattle Fire Department rescue divers were able to locate and bring to the surface a man who reportedly jumped in the Lake Washington Ship Canal Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the department responded to a report that someone had jumped from a barge and into the ship canal near the intersection of 3rd Avenue NW and NW 36th Street in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

Rescue divers found an adult man in the water and brought him up. Then, paramedics performed life saving efforts, according to Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

Earlier Sunday, rescue crews searched for a paddleboarder who went missing after falling from her paddleboard and into the water in a different section of the ship canal just west of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Crews were unable to locate the paddleboarder, who is believed to be a 46-year-old woman.