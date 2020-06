Seattle firefighters are battling a large blaze that began early Thursday morning in a commercial structure in the Chinatown International District.

Residents near the blaze, at 815 S. Weller St., are being advised by the Fire Department on Twitter to close their windows and doors to avoid smoke exposure.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

8th Ave S & S Lane St pic.twitter.com/dSM9rhHFhZ — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 25, 2020

800 block of S WELLER ST: pic.twitter.com/YyT5mPeF5q — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 25, 2020