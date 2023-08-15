In the hours after a wildfire ravaged a historic town on Maui, Carlee Amon-Hollenbeck and her friends Mariah May and Makenzie McCarthy-May said they knew it was time to step up to help residents affected by the disaster.

“My family has been going over to Maui for over 50 years. We consider Maui to be our second home,” said Amon-Hollenbeck, the owner of Pure Food Fish Market at Pike Place Market. “After we heard about the Lahaina fires we were just devastated.”

Watch: Seattle community sends supplies to Maui

Now, Amon-Hollenbeck and the May family are leading an effort to send donations to Maui, including tents, sleeping bags, batteries, water, baby food and diapers. This comes after wildfires burned down the historic town of Lahaina last week. Authorities confirmed the fires killed at least 96 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings in the area, according to The Associated Press, making it the deadliest wildfire in the nation in over a century.

The organizers set up drop-off locations across the Seattle area as the relief effort took off on social media and through word-of-mouth. By the end of the weekend, they received more than 100,000 pounds of donations, which will be sent by airfreight to Maui on Tuesday.

“We’ve just been flooded with donations from just everywhere,” Amon-Hollenbeck said.

The organizers partnered with local business owners like the Seattle Poi Co., which led a similar Maui fundraiser over the weekend in the parking lot of Cakes of Paradise Bakery.

Advertising

Amon Hollenbeck’s friend, Mariah May, was born on Maui and moved to the continental U.S. as a kid. She said she knew about the fires before it got on the news.

“We have a lot of friends and family and loved ones who were affected by the fires,” May said. “One of my good friends there, her shop burnt down and her house was gone. And she called me and was like … ‘You don’t understand. It’s all gone. Like there’s not a trace of anything.'”

The friends began brainstorming last week ways to support residents on the Hawaii Islands after the disaster. Amon-Hollenbeck said she also saw people from Maui calling for increased support on TikTok and Instagram.

“The Hawaiians who live in Maui were saying, ‘If you consider Maui to be your second home, then bring it, we need you. We need your help,’ ” Amon-Hollenbeck said.

Amon-Hollenbeck said she hopes this can provide some relief to residents who are now forced to rebuild their lives after the natural disaster.

“I really can’t even believe that this has happened,” Amon-Hollenbeck said. “My hearts are with the people of Maui and the Lahaina community.”