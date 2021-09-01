With this strange year of school beginning in the Seattle area, the city is bringing back school-zone speed cameras to monitor cars as they drive past children crossing roads to get to class.

Seattle has cameras near 14 schools to enforce the 20 mph speed limit in school zones, and speeders face a $237 fine. The cameras are active when school-zone flashing beacons are in use. The flashing beacon schedule for each school is set by the city Department of Transportation based on when students are expected to arrive and leave school grounds.

The cameras are operating near these schools: