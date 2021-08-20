By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- What to know about Washington state’s new mask mandate, vaccine requirement for school and child care workers
- When a homeless encampment was cleared, no one went to a shelter. The reasons are complicated
- Washington's COVID vaccine mandates ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee are among the strictest in the nation
- Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are creating a 'deeply frustrating' situation at Washington state hospitals
- Inslee's vaccine mandate draws fire from union and questions about unemployment benefits
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.