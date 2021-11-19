Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost died from multiple blunt-force injuries after falling from a steep hillside, more than once, during a hunting trip, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The autopsy carried out Friday showed Schreckengost, 56, had injuries consistent with a fall, said Kittitas County coroner Nick Henderson. Schreckengost’s death was accidental, he added.

Related Body of missing Seattle deputy fire chief found

The ground was slick with snow on Nov. 2, the day Schreckengost went out to hunt elk, adding danger to the already rugged terrain, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Schreckengost’s body was found two weeks after his family reported him missing. It was near the bottom of a sharp and broken slope, 700 feet in elevation in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest near Cliffdell.

Investigators believe Schreckengost fell down part of the slope into an area where he could not climb up or safely descend. It’s believed the deputy chief fell again, landing at the bottom of the slope with a fatal spinal fracture.

The area near the slope where Schreckengost was found was covered in thick brush, and searchers wouldn’t have been able to safely navigate the terrain without the proper climbing equipment and expertise, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers from several agencies including Mountain Rescue Teams in Seattle, Tacoma and nearby areas searched miles of cliff bands near Schreckengost’s last known location before they found his body a half-mile from where he had parked his pickup , according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members and over 60 agencies assisted with the search, including Seattle Fire Department, where Schreckengost had worked for 36 years, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Members of the Seattle Fire Department transported Schreckengost’s body back home after the autopsy was finalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.