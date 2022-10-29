The Seattle Thrillers performed their annual choreography to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the Magnolia Community Center on Saturday. This year, the Seattle Thrillers are donating proceeds raised from the dance to World Central Kitchen, a charity that delivers meals to people affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises.

The group chose its performance time to dance simultaneously with others worldwide under the umbrella of “Thrill the World,” an event inviting Thriller groups globally to perform at the same time to raise money for the charity of their choice. This year, 47 groups in nine countries on five continents synchronized their dance to be at the same time, according to local organizer Sheri Kinley.