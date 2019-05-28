By
Northwest Tap Connection, a race- and social justice-oriented dance studio, celebrated National Tap Dance Day in collaboration with the Seattle Gullah Geechee Festival.

The event was funded by Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and coincided with rollout of Shaina’s Garden, a health, nutrition and fitness program for children ages 1 to 6, says Melba Ayco, the founder and artistic director for Northwest Tap Connection.

 

