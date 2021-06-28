Seattle reached 106 degrees Monday, setting another heat record, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. However, temperatures are expected to climb later today.

The milestone was set a 2:45 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where temperatures were the highest since at least 1945, according to the weather service. The previous record was 104 degrees set on Sunday.

Monday’s heat marks the third consecutive day of more than 100 degrees as most of the Northwest continues to swelter under an excessive heat warning.

2:45 Temperature Watch | Sea-Tac has reached 106°F earlier this hour, marking the warmest temperature on record. The breaks the previous mark of 104 degrees last set … yesterday. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 28, 2021

Temperatures hit 104 late Sunday afternoon. The previous high of 103 was set in 2009. Sea-Tac reached 103 degrees at noon Monday, before winds from the west caused temperatures to dip to 98 before climbing back up.

The high Monday was forecast at 108 in Seattle, but could get closer to 115 in surrounding areas, according to meteorologist Jeff Michalski. The low for Monday was only expected to be in the mid-90s — about 20 degrees above what is typical this time of the year in Seattle.

An air quality alert is in effect through Monday evening in parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, due to significant spikes in smog levels.

Some relief is expected by Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to drop down into the 80s in Seattle.