Listen up, two-wheeled riders: Seattle is continuing restrictions on bicycle use around Green Lake.

Bikers are not allowed to ride along the inner loop closest to the lake; strollers and wheelchairs are still allowed.

The change is designed to “create more space for path users,” namely pedestrians, according to a post on the Seattle Parks and Recreation blog. The Board of Park Commissioners made the decision after a public hearing Oct. 28.

Seattle Department of Transportation plans to open a renovated outer loop trail around the edge of the lake for bike riders to use. The agency’s plan, with input from the community, is to convert one of the three northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North next to Green Lake park into a 0.4-mile protected bike lane.

However, construction is not slated to begin until late summer.

The board will receive an update on the progress of design and construction and discuss whether to make the change restricting bicycles on the inner loop permanent at a public meeting this summer, likely in June.

Seattle Parks and Recreation says it is encouraging feedback on this topic. Comments about the inner loop can be sent to PKS_Info@seattle.gov. Community members can also attend the Board of Park Commissioners meeting on this topic this summer, or attend any monthly board meeting to provide feedback during the public comment section, the department said.

Feedback on SDOT’s outer loop project can be sent to GreenLakeOuterLoop@seattle.gov.