COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayors of Seattle and Columbus, Ohio, are making a charitable bet on Tuesday’s matchup between Washington and Ohio State in the 105th Rose Bowl.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will have to donate $105 to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank if the Buckeyes win. If the Huskies triumph, Ginther would donate that amount to support local service providers’ work to prevent homelessness with Seattle’s Human Services Department.

The mayor who roots for the losing team also will have to take a photo while wearing the winning team’s jersey.

Ohio State has a 12-1 record heading into the bowl game. Washington is 10-3 this season.