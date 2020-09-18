Seattle officials have ordered the closure of Pier 57 on the downtown waterfront Friday, citing concern that the unstable status of nearby Pier 58 could put people in danger.

Pier 57 is privately owned and houses the Miner’s Landing tourist shopping center, along with the Great Wheel attraction. It’s located directly next to Pier 58, a city-owned structure that partly collapsed last Sunday during demolition work.

It was a near-miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed when a massive chunk of Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, plunged into Elliott Bay. Two members of a crew working to take apart the deteriorated pier were tossed into the water but escaped with minor injuries.

The collapse occurred at the north end of Pier 58, close to Pier 59, where the Seattle Aquarium is located. Trees, concrete planters, a concrete terrace and a bronze fountain crashed down when the steel-encased concrete piles holding up that section of the pier gave way. The piles had been corroding for years.

No damage to Pier 59 has been reported and the aquarium has remained open. No damage to Pier 57 has been reported, either. But a new inspection conducted by the city’s structural engineering consultant, Seattle Structural, has determined that a concrete section at the north end of Pier 58 is now at risk for collapsing, too.

That could endanger people on Pier 57, because the two piers are “structurally integrated,” Nathan Torgelson, director of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI), said in a news release Friday.

“We agree with the engineer’s assessment and believe this increased risk to public safety requires temporary closure of Pier 57 until the hazard is mitigated,” Torgelson said in the release.

“If a spontaneous collapse of Pier 58 were to occur, it could present an imminent hazard to the adjacent Pier 57. As a precaution, we have posted a red-tag on Pier 57 which will prevent access and operations on the pier until further notice.”

State and federal workplace safety inspectors have opened investigations into the Sept. 13 collapse at Pier 58. The city’s demolition contractor is preparing to restart work there next week, according to Friday’s release.

The city has long planned to remove and replace Pier 58, which was built in 1974. It accelerated that work last month after the pier began separating from the Elliott Bay Seawall.

“We support SDCI in taking this necessary action and will continue to work with waterfront partners and businesses to both protect public safety and minimize impacts,” said Marshall Foster, director of the Seattle Office of the Waterfront, which is managing the Pier 58 project.