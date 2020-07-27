As the temperature spiked above 90 degrees Monday afternoon, Seattle City Light responded a power outage in North Seattle affecting about 17,000 customers.

Some customers were without power for almost two hours, with City Light attributing the problem to an equipment failure at its north substation in Maple Leaf.

“Crews are responding … The cause is under investigation,” the utility tweeted at 4:09 p.m., promising updates “as more information” became available.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting approximately 17,000 customers in the North Seattle. The cause is under investigation. We will update this thread as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VDWGfXClDl — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 27, 2020

The Twitter post directed customers to City Light’s online outage map for “up-to-the-minute updates on restoration times, causes and other details.”

The map wasn’t working properly for about 30 minutes, however.

“Our outage map is also experiencing an outage. We are working to bring it back online!” the utility wrote. “Meanwhile, an #OutageTip: Keep your fridge and freezer closed. A full refrigerator will maintain safe temperatures up to 10 hours; a full freezer up to 2 days. But when in doubt, throw it out.”

The map was up and running again at 4:37 p.m., according to City Light. It showed multiple outage “events” in North Seattle, affecting 16,692 customers across several neighborhoods, including Sand Point, View Ridge, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf, Roosevelt and the University District.

Advertising

The utility’s workers were making headway by 5:04 p.m.

“Crews have restored power to about 6,500 customers affected by this outage,” City Light posted. “We still have ~10,300 to go. Hang in there, everyone. Crews are working to make repairs as quickly as safely possible!”

By 5:55 p.m., the utility had restored power to all but 92 customers.

“Crews will continue working until they are back in service,” City Light posted. “The outage was caused by failed equipment at our North Substation. Crews were able to identify the issue and make repairs on scene.”