Whatever happens this fall, one thing is for sure: Seattle’s City Council is going to look very different next year.

A big chunk of the council is set to turn over as at least four members have either announced or indicated in public meetings they will not run again. A fifth, Teresa Mosqueda, is not leaving her City Council seat yet but announced last week she is running for Metropolitan King County Council in the fall. As a citywide member, Mosqueda’s seat is not up for election until 2025.

While the reasons for the decisions vary, reporting by my colleague Sarah Grace Taylor cited “political climate” and harassment as underlying causes for the departures.

Clearly, we still have a long way to go when it comes to representation of women of color in leadership. Women in general and women of color in particular are still underrepresented in government and in business leadership.

Taylor quoted District 5 council member and Council President Debora Juarez saying, “I’m not seen as a person by some people and it’s not safe for me or my family.” She added, “No job is worth that.”

Juarez, the council’s first Native American council member and president, said women and people of color on the council faced worse harassment. “It was always bad for women of color on the council and then all hell broke loose with 2020 and even before that with Trumpism,” she said.

I may not agree with many of Juarez’s policy positions, but her reasons for leaving the council are troubling.

In 2020, Juarez’s home was targeted by protesters advocating for cuts to police funding. While other council members’ homes were also targeted, many local Native leaders specifically condemned the targeting of a Native woman’s home.

There are many programs and initiatives to encourage, support and train women for leadership roles, but what happens when they make it?

On the business front, a recent McKinsey study found women are still vastly underrepresented in the top ranks of leadership and that the rate of women leaving senior roles is at the highest level in years.

The council’s longest-serving member, Kshama Sawant, is also not running for reelection, shifting her focus to a national labor movement. She has said bags of feces were thrown outside of her home six times, though when announcing her plans not to run again, she said harassment was not a deciding factor.

In 2020, then-council President M. Lorena González said in a council briefing that she and other council members regularly received racist and misogynistic threats from conservative critics. She said the misogynistic language used by some protesters began to mirror conservative opponents, using terms like “whore” and “bitch.” She said regardless of who is doing it, “It’s all bad.”

When all five women on the council voted against an arena in 2016, the gendered backlash was so severe it got national media attention.

Sadly, this is not unusual for women of color in political leadership. A 2022 study by the Center for Democracy and Technology found women of color candidates at least five times more likely than others to be targeted with identity-based tweets focused on their race or gender. The study found Black women, in particular, experiencing the highest level of misinformation and targeted abuse.

The study cited Kiah Morris, a Black female Vermont state House representative, who reported over 26 incidents when she or her family felt threatened. She ended up resigning months before her term ended due to the severity of the online and offline threats.

We can and should hold all of our elected leaders accountable. Being a woman or a person of color doesn’t mean you are exempt from criticism. Dissent, advocacy and protest are often a crucial part of how we push for social change and bend the arc toward justice.

But when leaders are attacked based on their gender or race — or treated as irredeemably evil enemies over relatively small differences — it erects yet another barrier to leadership that truly represents all of us.

It also serves as a warning to future generations of leaders, who watch all of this unfold and wonder if stepping into the arena is really worth the cost.

As future leaders come forward and seek to serve, what will be in store for them?

I hope that for them and the generations that come after, we can have a more nuanced and discerning political conversation. One that doesn’t resort to cheap identity-based attacks or hold leaders to impossible double standards.