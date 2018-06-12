A vote on repealing Seattle's head tax is scheduled for noon Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor Jenny Durkan and seven of nine council members expressed support Monday for repealing it.

Update, 11:15 a.m.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant calls out Mayor Jenn Durkan at a press conference ahead of the head tax vote at City Hall.

Update, 10:24 a.m.

The City Council plans to vote in a special meeting at noon Tuesday on repeal of Seattle’s controversial new head tax.

Nixing the tax of $275 per employee, per year would amount to a colossal flip-flop. It was less than a month ago that the council voted 9-0 to pass the measure.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and seven of nine council members expressed support Monday for repealing it.

Social-justice advocates and homeless-services providers planned to rally at City Hall before Tuesday’s meeting.

The tax on the city’s largest employers is supposed to take effect in 2019 and collect about $47 million per year for five years, to fund low-income housing and homeless services. Durkan and the council have no immediate backup plan for raising that money, they said Monday.

Amazon, Starbucks and other businesses have been funding a signature-collecting effort to qualify a referendum on the tax for the November ballot.

The deadline for submitting the signatures is Thursday.