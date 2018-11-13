The council, after long debate before a packed hearing, voted 8-1 to ratify the contract negotiated by Mayor Jenny Durkan's administration with the rank-and-file police guild.

The Seattle City Council on Tuesday voted to ratify the city’s tentative contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, handing Mayor Jenny Durkan a hard-fought major victory on a key plank of the city’s police-reform efforts.

The vote came after weeks of intense lobbying by Durkan, who touted the deal as an opportunity to financially reward officers who have gone nearly four years without raises while securing vital reforms such as body-worn cameras.

She faced a storm of opposition from the citizen Community Police Commission, 24 community groups and the Seattle King County NAACP, who contended the agreement undermined hard-fought reforms included in police-accountability legislation passed by the council last year.

Eight of the council’s nine members voted in favor of the proposed contract, which required at least seven votes to pass.

The contract is subject to review by U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is presiding over a 2012 consent decree in which the city agreed to carry out reforms to address Department of Justice findings that Seattle police officers too often used excessive force and displayed troubling evidence of biased policing.

Robart has said he would review the agreement if the council ratified it, which gave council members the opportunity to condition their votes on the judge’s approval.

Although Robart doesn’t have direct control over the contract, he has said he would examine it to ensure it adheres to constitutional policing and doesn’t conflict with the provisions and spirit of the consent decree.

At a recent court hearing, he expressed concerns about some aspects of the proposed contract.

The six-year contract contains cumulative wage hikes of more than 17 percent, retroactive to 2015, along with new measures governing internal discipline and appeals and the creation of a multipronged system of civilian oversight.

The guild’s 1,300-plus officers and sergeants having been working since the end of 2014 under the terms of the previous contract.

Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best said passage of the contract was crucial to recruiting and retaining officers in a competitive law-enforcement job market.

Many opponents of the contract said the wages could be approved, with the reforms subject to further talks.

This is a developing story that will be updated.