The Seattle City Council passed legislation Monday authorizing hiring bonuses of up to $15,000 to attract trained officers from other police departments and $7,500 for new recruits.

The vote on the proposal by Mayor Jenny Durkan was 7-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant as the lone opponent. Council President Bruce Harrell was absent.

The measure’s stipulation for new recruits was part of an amendment sponsored by Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez.

The extra money will help the Seattle Police Department gain more experienced officers and attract potential new officers who may need additional help moving to the Seattle area, Durkan said in a statement Monday.

The police department has funding for 1,467 full-time positions in 2019, with 1,398 officers now working, according to city figures.

Seattle joins several other law-enforcement departments in the region who offer similar incentives for trained officers. The Everett Police Department, for example, offers a $15,000 hiring bonus, while Bellevue offers $16,000.