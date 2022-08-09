Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, are holding an informational picket for higher wages amid an ongoing staffing shortage.

The nurses association and Seattle Children’s Hospital leadership have held nine bargaining sessions over four months and are still negotiating a new contract.

Nurses involved in the picketing are doing so on their own time, so that patient care is not interrupted, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

“Like many health care organizations across the country, Seattle Children’s is experiencing a staffing shortage, which strains our system as a whole,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Pamela Devi Chandran, an attorney with Washington State Nurses Association’s bargaining committee, said the hospital is experiencing staffing shortages and pays nurses, specifically newer ones, wages inadequate for living in Seattle.

“[Seattle Children’s Hospital], despite being the wealthiest hospital in Washington State, is unwilling to pay pediatric specialty nurses adequate compensation to both afford to live here and to keep them from moving to other, better paying children’s hospitals or become traveler nurses,” Chandran wrote in an email.

