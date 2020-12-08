The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is suing over Seattle’s new tax on high salaries paid by big businesses.

The Chamber’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, claims the measure passed by the City Council in July “taxes the right to earn a living.”

Businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll will be taxed 0.7% to 2.4% on salaries and wages spent on Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year, with tiers for various payroll and salary amounts. For example, a company with an $8 million payroll and one employee making $180,000 would pay a tax of 0.7% on $180,000 — or $1,260.

The tax could apply to perhaps 800 businesses; government entities and grocery stores will be exempt as long as the tax is in place, as will certain health care nonprofits for at least three years.

The 2.4% rate, meant to apply to a company like Amazon, will apply to salaries of at least $400,000 at companies with at least $1 billion in annual payroll. Stock grants will be taxable, but not stock options, council staff have said.

Labeled the “JumpStart” tax by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who billed it as a way to help Seattle recover from COVID-19 and build a fairer economy, the measure won support from labor unions, community groups and some business owners.

But Mayor Jenny Durkan raised objections, warning the tax could drive away some large corporations and could be challenged in court. Durkan allowed the measure to become law without her signature.

Durkan and the council are counting on proceeds of the tax, which are supposed to start rolling in next year. The 2021 budget they adopted last month allocates more than $200 million to help close a revenue hole opened up by the COVID-19 crisis.

Starting in 2022, the tax is supposed to fund affordable housing, community-led development, local business assistance and Green New Deal investments.