Monday marks the second time the city of Seattle will officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday 10 states and more than 100 cities across the country have adopted in lieu of Columbus Day.

Indigenous groups and other activists have called on Americans not to celebrate Christopher Columbus, the Italian navigator after whom the federal holiday is named. They say he brought genocide and colonization to the Indigenous and Native communities who lived in the Americas for thousands of years. Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead recognizes these communities.

President Joe Biden was the first president to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021. Although a growing number of federal and city leaders have begun observing the holiday, many around the country still celebrate Columbus Day.

In Seattle, the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation will host a handful of gatherings to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The first, a march that will take off from Westlake Park at 9:30 a.m., will be followed by a gathering of community members at Seattle City Hall.

An evening celebration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center in Discovery Park (5011 Bernie Whitebear Way) with bingo, dinner and a jam session. Participants are encouraged to wear traditional regalia and bring their own instrument, such as a drum, rattle or flute, to join the jam session.

United Indians of All Tribes Foundation hosted the city’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in 2014, after Native community members and allies spent years pushing the city to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Three years prior, the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, representing 59 tribes at the time, passed a resolution supporting the change of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which helped lay the groundwork for continued efforts over the years.

Before that, annual protests and marches made their way through downtown Seattle, according to United Indians.

City Council members voted unanimously in March 2022 to solidify Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Juneteenth as city holidays, expanding efforts to establish both as legal holidays for city employees and as parking holidays.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.