Local News Seattle car lovers gather for annual show in Magnolia Originally published August 11, 2019 at 5:06 pmUpdated August 11, 2019 at 5:19 pm Seattle car lovers gather for annual show in MagnoliaBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle festival celebrates Arab culture Sun shines bright on Sunday hydro action at Seattle’s Seafair Seafair Saturday, on the water and in the air Related Stories Alaska governor seeks to tighten work rules for food stamps 2 ancient, unlooted tombs unearthed in southern Greece The annual Magnolia Village Car Show drew a lot of onlookers Sunday in Seattle. Share story By Ken Lambert The Seattle Times Related Stories Alaska governor seeks to tighten work rules for food stamps August 11, 2019 2 ancient, unlooted tombs unearthed in southern Greece August 11, 2019 Suspect in fatal Rainier Beach shooting taken into custody August 11, 2019 Oregon county fair setting up ‘free-expression area’ August 11, 2019 More Photo Galleries Seattle festival celebrates Arab culture Sun shines bright on Sunday hydro action at Seattle’s Seafair Seafair Saturday, on the water and in the air Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.