Pat O’Day, whose voice was once well known throughout Seattle as a disc jockey and an announcer at the Seafair races, has died at 85.

He passed away at his home in the San Juan Islands, his son Jeff O’Day wrote in a Facebook post.

“The Pacific Northwest will always seem a little empty without the legendary Pat O’Day,” Jeff O’Day wrote. “All we can do is focus on the incredible role he had in making the Emerald City a better place to live, and the difference he made in people’s lives. “

At one time, O’Day owned the afternoon airwaves, averaging 35% of the after-school and drive-time audience at a time when traffic was growing dramatically. Teenage car culture was in its heyday. Around the time the Lake City branch of the legendary Dick’s Drive-In opened in 1963, O’Day’s listenership peaked at 41%. And his company, Concerts West, was one of the major concert-booking agents in the nation.

The son of a coal miner turned preacher, O’Day was born Paul Wilburn Berg in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 1934.

When he was 7, his father accepted the pastorate of a Tacoma church. The Rev. Berg soon landed a regular radio ministry show on Tacoma’s KMO 1360, one of the state’s pioneer stations. “He didn’t pound the pulpit, but he could move people emotionally,” O’Day remembered in a 2018 Seattle Times story. “I knew then that I wanted to be on the radio. Every night I’d go into the bathroom and practice announcing into the bathtub because it made my voice resonate.”

O’Day graduated from Bremerton High School in 1953.

When he enrolled in broadcasting school in Tacoma and began perfecting his delivery, he says, he realized the secret to his father’s success as a broadcaster was being “one-on-one” with his listeners. “Whenever I was on the air, I’d look at the microphone and envision one person and talk to her or him,” O’Day said in that same 2018 interview.

His son wrote that he could not have imagined a better father. “He will be in my thoughts every day for the rest of my life.”

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.