In the Russian Orthodox Church, Easter is celebrated for 40 days, with a special significance placed on the first week of services, called Bright Week.

Easter celebrations started on Sunday and will continue until May 27, says archpriest Alexei Kotar of St. Nicholas Cathedral in Seattle.

The church has been streaming services, following social-distancing measures enacted to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

After seven weeks of fasting for Lent, Kotar says, it has been “very hard” for parishioners to not come together for a communal meal after breaking fast and exchange the greeting of “Christ is risen” with the traditional three kisses. “It’s the holiday of holidays,” says Kotar.

He says many people at St. Nicholas are anticipating coming together again.