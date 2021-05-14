If you liked Thursday’s sunny weather, with highs in the low 70s, you’re going to love the weekend.

In general, we’re looking at a repeat of that pattern each day from Friday through Sunday, according to Matthew Pullin of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We’re looking at sunny, fairly mild and relatively warm, topping out in the low 70s once again,” he said Friday morning.

The weather won’t be record-breaking, though the highs will exceed our average of 66 degrees for this time of year, he said. Overnight lows are forecast to be right around 50 degrees, just one degree above our average of 49.

But don’t worry, pluviophiles: By Monday, a few more clouds will roll in and it will likely be a bit cooler, Pullin said, and by Tuesday, the rain could be back.