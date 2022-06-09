Even though rain, rain and more rain are forecast this weekend, folks in the Seattle area will have plenty of chances this month to see the five brightest planets together in the morning sky.

Starting Friday, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible together in the morning, according to EarthSky.

Starting with Mercury, which will be low in the eastern sky shortly before the sun comes up, the rest of the plants will form a long, graceful line in the sky in the same order that they descend from the sun.

“Mercury is nearest the sunrise. Venus is brightest. Mars is reddish. Jupiter is also bright. Saturn is probably the toughest to spot, but an imaginary line drawn between the other planets points to it,” according to EarthSky.

And if you have patience and binoculars, you might also hunt down Uranus and Neptune, which will be hiding among the others.