It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Welcome to the CHAZ, where protesters gather without Seattle police
Much is free — speech, snacks, movies — in the newly named Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a protest society born from the demonstrations that pushed the Seattle Police Department out of its East Precinct building.
Protesters spent last night listening to speakers, dancing and painting a giant message on Pine Street, with a small concert popping up in one spot. See how the day unfolded.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent probe into the killing of Manuel Ellis by Tacoma police, after new revelations that Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and a State Patrol trooper were at the scene. Ellis was killed March 3 while being arrested and restrained.
Seattle's protests drew a threat from President Donald Trump, who tweeted yesterday that he'll "take back" the city if Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan won't. Inslee and Durkan fired back with their own tweets.
How the Seattle Police Department uses its money: The city is spending more on police this year than its general-fund spending, combined, on arts, culture, recreation, health and human services, neighborhoods and development. Details of where the money goes are emerging as the City Council begins a budget "inquest."
Amazon is halting police use of its facial recognition technologyfor a year. The controversial technology has been shown to misidentify people of color more frequently than white people.
The man who shot a protester on Capitol Hill last weekend likely provoked the incident, prosecutors said as charging documents painted a picture of what happened. Separately, a North Carolina man faces federal charges, accused of bringing a homemade shotgun to the Seattle protests "in order to kill police officers."
Confederate symbols are toppling. Protesters tore down a famed statue last night in Richmond, Va. — the former capital of the Confederacy — and NASCAR banned the Confederate flag. But Trump says he won't consider changing the names of the 10 Army bases named for Confederate Army officers.