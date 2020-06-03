By

Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for around eight minutes, are planned to continue for a sixth day Wednesday.

Protesters throughout the state Tuesday urged each other to stay peaceful as they marched through downtown areas and met police barricades with chants and calls for action. In Seattle, one group of demonstrators — a group that stretched several blocks — made their way to the city’s emergency management center and called for Mayor Jenny Durkan to come out. When she did, she promised the crowd she’d meet them there Wednesday afternoon to start discussing specific plans for change.

The peace continued in Capitol Hill until around 11:30 p.m., when police started shooting tear gas and flash-bang devices at crowds.

In Olympia, protesters marched to City Hall and, later in the night, to the Washington State Capitol building, where people gave speeches and shared a moment of silence.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Tuesday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What was your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Fill out this form and let us know.

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Last night's Seattle protests were peaceful until just before midnight, when police used tear gas and flash-bang devices against protesters on Capitol Hill. Here's how the day unfolded. The use of flash-bang grenades came despite recommendations against the military-style percussion devices. Learn how they work and why they’re controversial.

Across the nation, the streets were calmer yesterday than they have been in days. President Donald Trump appears to be backing off his threat to dispatch military troops to quell protests, after an outcry from retired senior military leaders. This is what the law says about that.

No, the Thurston County Democrats did not offer to pay anarchists. That's just one example of the misinformation that's flowing in Washington state amid the protests.

The live-streamer who recorded a widely shared video of a moment when Seattle police officers began shooting pepper spray and tear gas at demonstrators is talking about how there was "no sense of de-escalation" at that apparently crucial moment.

Don’t buy the "outside agitator" trope, columnist Danny Westneat writes. Various officials from the president on down point the finger at outsiders or shadowy national conspiracies, but arrest records suggest Seattle’s rioting last weekend was more likely homegrown.

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car and shooting them with stun guns while they were stuck in traffic caused by Saturday's protests.

It was "sickening" to watch the video of Floyd's death, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said yesterday as he spoke about his ideas for making change happen.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

