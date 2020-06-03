Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for around eight minutes, are planned to continue for a sixth day Wednesday.

Protesters throughout the state Tuesday urged each other to stay peaceful as they marched through downtown areas and met police barricades with chants and calls for action. In Seattle, one group of demonstrators — a group that stretched several blocks — made their way to the city’s emergency management center and called for Mayor Jenny Durkan to come out. When she did, she promised the crowd she’d meet them there Wednesday afternoon to start discussing specific plans for change.

The peace continued in Capitol Hill until around 11:30 p.m., when police started shooting tear gas and flash-bang devices at crowds.

In Olympia, protesters marched to City Hall and, later in the night, to the Washington State Capitol building, where people gave speeches and shared a moment of silence.

