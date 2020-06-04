By

Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd are expected to continue for a seventh day Thursday. A white police officer killed Floyd, a Black man, by pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes.

On Wednesday, Seattle rescinded its curfew when the mayor acknowledged the city’s peaceful protest. As Wednesday night stretched into Thursday morning, the protest scene in Capitol Hill remained peaceful for hours. A noticeable space separated the crowd and the line of law enforcement officials — seen by some protesters as a de-escalating technique.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best sat down at City Hall with protest leaders and longtime community activists to address the ongoing protests over police killings of Black people. Some activists at the meeting, including David Lewis — who has emerged as a leader at Seattle’s protests over the past week — said they felt the meeting was successful.

But others felt Durkan hadn’t directly addressed some of their concerns. They wanted clearer responses to their ideas, one of which being that Seattle reduce its police budget and redistribute money to community programs. Another was that police release jailed protesters.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Wednesday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What was your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Fill out this form and let us know.

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a memorial service for Floyd today in Minneapolis. Prosecutors yesterday upgraded the murder charge against the officer who pinned him down, also revealing that Derek Chauvin had drawn medals for bravery — and 17 complaints. Today will also bring a key moment in court for three men who are charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

An extraordinary clash has broken open between the U.S military and its commander in chief. Hours after Defense Secretary Mark Esper shot down President Donald Trump's idea of using active-duty troops to quell the protests, his predecessor, Jim Mattis, accused the president of trying to divide Americans. Meanwhile, former President Obama stepped forward to talk about turning the moment into lasting change.

In Tacoma, another man who said "can’t breathe" died while police restrained him on the ground in March. The medical examiner has ruled that the restraint caused the death of Manuel Ellis.

“Don’t kill them, but hit them hard.” The Washington State Patrol has apologized after video surfaced of an officer delivering that message to his team while preparing to clear protesters from the streets of Seattle's Capitol Hill.

Russell Wilson spoke out with a heavy heart in a video message yesterday about Floyd's death and his own unsettling experiences with racism: "Enough is enough with the situation."

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Durkan and Best meet with protest leaders

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best made good on their promise to meet with community and protest leaders to forge a path forward. Wednesday marked the fifth day of protest in Seattle. Photographed Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best made good on their promise to meet with community and protest leaders to forge a path forward. Wednesday marked the fifth day of protest in Seattle. Photographed Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

On the sixth day of major protests over the death of George Floyd, Seattle officials announced they're withdrawing a request that could have cleared the way to lift eight years of federal oversight of the Police Department. "We are about to witness the most vigorous testing of our city’s accountability systems," the city attorney said after 14,000 complaints flooded in about police officers’ actions during the protests. Seattle also canceled its nightly curfews. Above, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best meet with protest leaders.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories