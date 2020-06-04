Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd are expected to continue for a seventh day Thursday. A white police officer killed Floyd, a Black man, by pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes.

On Wednesday, Seattle rescinded its curfew when the mayor acknowledged the city’s peaceful protest. As Wednesday night stretched into Thursday morning, the protest scene in Capitol Hill remained peaceful for hours. A noticeable space separated the crowd and the line of law enforcement officials — seen by some protesters as a de-escalating technique.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best sat down at City Hall with protest leaders and longtime community activists to address the ongoing protests over police killings of Black people. Some activists at the meeting, including David Lewis — who has emerged as a leader at Seattle’s protests over the past week — said they felt the meeting was successful.

But others felt Durkan hadn’t directly addressed some of their concerns. They wanted clearer responses to their ideas, one of which being that Seattle reduce its police budget and redistribute money to community programs. Another was that police release jailed protesters.

