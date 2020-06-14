It’s been two and a half weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Last week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).
Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. The mural was recently completed, with artists crafting their own work within each letter to express what the moment meant to them. See their work up close and learn how it all came together.
What would it look like to defund or dismantle police?
Something has changed in the conversation around police reform amid the protests that have gripped Seattle and the nation for weeks. “Reform” hardly seems the word for it anymore. The revulsion around George Floyd’s killing is so strong, the loss of confidence in police so widespread, especially in their ability to root out violent racism, that many protesters are calling for police to be defunded, dismantled or abolished altogether.
This is not a fringe conversation. In Minneapolis, where an officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, the City Councilpledged last week to dismantle the Police Department. Floyd’s killing came, notably, after years of police reform in Minneapolis that led to implicit-bias training, a new emphasis on community policing and a policy requiring officers to intervene if they see misconduct.
If some people are saying it’s time to upend the whole system, what does that mean? Literally getting rid of all law enforcement officers? What would an alternative system look like? Who, exactly, would come at 4 in the morning when murder, rape, robbery or domestic violence is in progress?
The answers vary and, to a large extent, are yet to be determined. Locally as well as nationally, there are many leaders of this movement and their ideas are coalescing.