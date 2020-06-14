It’s been two and a half weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

Last week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).

Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. The mural was recently completed, with artists crafting their own work within each letter to express what the moment meant to them. See their work up close and learn how it all came together.

