It has been two and a half weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Earlier this week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).
Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. The mural is a work in progress, with artists crafting their own work within each letter to express what the moment means to them. See their work up close and learn how it all came together.
WSP leader says he's banning use of tear gas by troopers over COVID-19 concerns
The Washington State Patrol won’t be using tear gas on demonstrators during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency’s leader said Friday.
After Seattle and Olympia recently announced their bans on tear gas for dispersing protesters, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste said he ordered the State Patrol to comply with those two cities’ directives.
In the meantime, a federal judge in Seattle has entered a temporary restraining order preventing police from using chemical agents or other force against peaceful protesters.
Batiste said he expanded the patrol's director over concerns by public health officials that tear gas could increase chances of COVID-19 spreading.
“In fact I’ve taken it a step further, to say that we will no longer use gas until further notice, particularly while we’re in this pandemic,” said Batiste. “We don’t want to be a part of spreading the COVID virus, and dealing with people’s immune systems.”
Batiste made the remarks during a news conference Friday at WSP training academy, where troopers also demonstrated crowd-control tactics and took questions about the agency’s tactics and response to the protests.
His announcement came after WSP deployed tear gas and other crowd-control devices early on during Seattle’s demonstrations after the death George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police officers.
Between May 30 and June 4, an average of about 71 troopers assisted Seattle police during daily George Floyd demonstrations in the city, with a high of 120 troopers deployed each day on May 31 and June 1, and a low of 25 troopers deployed June 4.
During the Seattle demonstrations, troopers tossed about 25 tear gas (CS) canisters and launched about 35 tear gas projectiles, according to statistics provided by WSP. State troopers also deployed about 850 rounds of pepper-spray balls, four smoke grenades, 86 blast-ball grenades, 10 pepper-spray canisters and 26 direct impact “bluenose” projectiles, according to the agency.
Seattle police seeking man they believe set a fire at the East Precinct
Seattle police detectives are seeking to identify a man suspected of setting a fire outside of the East Precinct early Friday morning.
Detectives have released a video they believe shows a man wearing a bright green or yellow sweatshirt and carrying a red container walking up to the east side of the building on 12th Avenue and Pine Street. The precinct was abandoned earlier this week by police after days of raucous protests, marked by some violence. Since then, the neighborhood around the empty police station has been occupied by protesters and devoid of uniformed officers. It has been named the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ).
Detectives say it appeared that the suspect, who was wearing black pants and white shoes, poured liquid from the can along the exterior wall of the building and then walked away to the south. A few minutes later the same individual returned, lit something in his hand and dropped it, igniting the wall and the sidewalk, according to police, who provided a video of the incident taken from several hundred feet away.
The Seattle Police provided a blurry photograph of an individual they believe to be the arsonist taken from much closer distance, but did not explain how or where it obtained the picture.
The video shows the individual walking away as fire blossoms along the wall of the precinct. A short time later, people can be heard yelling "Fire!" and "Get water!" The SPD did not say whether the building was damaged or provide a damage estimate.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.