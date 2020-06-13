It has been two and a half weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Earlier this week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).
Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. The mural is a work in progress, with artists crafting their own work within each letter to express what the moment means to them. See their work up close and learn how it all came together.
Seattle police seeking man they believe set a fire at the East Precinct
Seattle police detectives are seeking to identify a man suspected of setting a fire outside of the East Precinct early Friday morning.
Detectives have released a video they believe shows a man wearing a bright green or yellow sweatshirt and carrying a red container walking up to the east side of the building on 12th Avenue and Pine Street. The precinct was abandoned earlier this week by police after days of raucous protests, marked by some violence. Since then, the neighborhood around the empty police station has been occupied by protesters and devoid of uniformed officers. It has been named the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ).
Detectives say it appeared that the suspect, who was wearing black pants and white shoes, poured liquid from the can along the exterior wall of the building and then walked away to the south. A few minutes later the same individual returned, lit something in his hand and dropped it, igniting the wall and the sidewalk, according to police, who provided a video of the incident taken from several hundred feet away.
The Seattle Police provided a blurry photograph of an individual they believe to be the arsonist taken from much closer distance, but did not explain how or where it obtained the picture.
The video shows the individual walking away as fire blossoms along the wall of the precinct. A short time later, people can be heard yelling "Fire!" and "Get water!" The SPD did not say whether the building was damaged or provide a damage estimate.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.