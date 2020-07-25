Protests over police tactics and systemic racism that began almost two months ago with the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, continue in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest as the Trump administration calls in the force of the federal government.

In response to nightly protests in Portland, Trump sent in a team of officers from various federal agencies who have clashed with protesters, made arrests and pulled demonstrators in for questioning in unmarked cars.

The president, who has also sent tactical border officers to stand by for duty in Seattle, has defended the action, calling the protests in Portland “worse than Afghanistan.”

On Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Seattle’s new law prohibiting police from using tear gas, blast balls and similar weapons. The law, which the Seattle City Council passed unanimously last month, was scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.

On Saturday, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best said officers working the Seattle protests would carry pepper spray and blast balls, but not tear gas.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jenny Durkan has pleaded with protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

She said she’s worried about people who are bent on disrupting protests, damaging property and provoking violence, and concerned about federal agents on the doorstep.

“I cannot overstate it enough, what is happening is frightening to me,” Durkan said at a Friday morning news conference. “It is frightening that you would use federal agents for political purposes.”

She said Trump is purposefully targeting Democratic cities.

Durkan also said she met with the King County executive, the county prosecutor, the Seattle city attorney and the state Attorney General’s Office, and that they will take “every legal step necessary” if federal forces intervene here as they have in Portland.