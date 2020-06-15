It’s been three weeks to the day since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

On Sunday morning, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best appeared on “Face the Nation,” telling host Margaret Brennan about “an epiphany” she had at a Black Lives Matter march last Friday: “We are going to move in a different direction and policing will never be the same as it was before.” Best received support that afternoon at a rally of Black church and community leaders.

Last week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Best expressed a desire to return to the vacated East Precinct, but noted it was unclear when the occupation might end. Part of the challenge, she said, is identifying specific demands and clear leaders to negotiate with.

Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, each crafted by different artists, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. See the mural up close and learn how it all came together.

