It’s been three weeks to the day since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

On Sunday morning, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best appeared on “Face the Nation,” telling host Margaret Brennan about “an epiphany” she had at a Black Lives Matter march last Friday: “We are going to move in a different direction and policing will never be the same as it was before.” Best received support that afternoon at a rally of Black church and community leaders.

Last week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Best expressed a desire to return to the vacated East Precinct, but noted it was unclear when the occupation might end. Part of the challenge, she said, is identifying specific demands and clear leaders to negotiate with.

Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, each crafted by different artists, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. See the mural up close and learn how it all came together.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests and the related movement in the Seattle area. Updates from Sunday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What has been your experience? What has being out there meant to you? Click here to let us know.

Live updates:

In Seattle, a giant question: 'What do we want our police to do?'

The core of many protesters’ demands, indicated by a slogan projected recently on a wall at Pine Street and 11th Avenue, is to transfer money, responsibility and power from police to the community. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)

Protesters are demanding that Seattle cut its police budget in half. But how would the city handle many of the services the police provide now? It's crucial to have a frank discussion about the role police should play, academics and officials say.

It's also important to understand how we got here, with Seattle's police budget swelling by more than $100 million over the past five years. As Police Chief Carmen Best talks about how policing must change radically, and community leaders discuss what that should look like, some changes are already underway.

Columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes that tinkering isn't enough: Our region's police need deep transformation.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

An aerial view of the finished Black Lives Matter mural on East Pine Street in Seattle on Sunday . Artists completed the mural Thursday night. The artwork is in the CHOP, after being renamed from the CHAZ. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Capitol Hill's protest zone is evolving, and artists have made their mark on its giant street mural. The community in this stretch of six Capitol Hill blocks — known first as CHAZ, now as CHOP — is trying to create its own narrative amid much swirl (which included Fox News apologizing after publishing digitally altered and misleading photos of the zone). The brother of a man killed by Seattle police marveled at what he found in this place: "To see this, I am honored."

In Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Sunday, artists and community members — including an art club from Franklin High School — gathered to paint murals on plywood at businesses. The Franklin students' contribution included a portrait of Marsha P. Johnson, a leader behind the 1969 Stonewall uprising, in a nod to both Black Lives Matter and Pride month.

Aubreanna Inda staggered as a flash-bang grenade hit her in the chest, then she collapsed. Inda, 26, faced the possibility of "life-threatening deterioration," medical records say. She's telling the story of what happened that night a week ago on a Seattle street. (Here's what flash-bangs are and how they work.)

Atlanta police have fired the officer who shot a Black man outside a Wendy's on Friday. The killing of Rayshard Brooks sparked a fresh wave of outrage and fiery protests, and led to the resignation of Atlanta's police chief.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

