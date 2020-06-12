It has been two and a half weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Earlier this week, Seattle police took down barricades near the East Precinct on Capitol Hill and boarded up the building. Since then, protesters have claimed a few blocks of the streets nearby, renaming it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).
Along East Pine Street, between 10th Avenue East and 11th Avenue East, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted in 19-foot block letters, spelling out the cause that’s brought thousands of people to this protest. The mural is a work in progress, with artists crafting their own work within each letter to express what the moment means to them. See their work up close and learn how it all came together.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Thursday can be found here.
If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What has been your experience? What has being out there meant to you? Click here to let us know.
Live updates:
Shocked locals make public apology to Spokane family harassed in Forks
Ankur Shah has lived on the Olympic Peninsula all his life. What he saw on June 3 is not the community he knows.
Last week, a Spokane family camping near the town of Forks, Washington, was confronted by “seven or eight carloads of people” demanding to know if they were antifa protesters in a grocery store parking lot as they stopped to buy supplies. When they left for the campsite, several cars followed them. Fearing for their safety, the family tried to go home later that night – only to find trees cut down, blocking their way out.
The Spokane family was described as multiracial, consisting of a husband and wife, their 16-year-old daughter and the husband’s mother, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Four Forks High School students cut through the trees, letting the family out.
Horrified and surprised at these events, Shah and some friends put together a letter apologizing to the family on behalf of Clallam County residents.
The letter gathered almost 200 signatures and has now been published in a more prominent way than Shah and his friends could have imagined. Forks' mayor and city council have spoken out, too.
A statewide general strike is planned today, and Black Lives Matter Seattle - King County will lead a silent march from Judkins Park.
Seattle's new Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has become a political flashpoint. Mayor Jenny Durkan rebuked Trump yesterday for his threat to "take back" the city as a feud over protests — and power — boiled over. Meantime, debate swirls over SPD’s decision to relinquish the area around its East Precinct to the protesters who have made it the CHAZ. The scene there last night was peaceful as poets and artists performed.
"It was my first protest ever for anything ... I cried." Meet some of the people who have been out in Seattle's streets for the protests sparked by George Floyd's death, and learn what changes they want to see.
A "slap in the face": Black community and political leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to change his plan for a campaign rally in Tulsa. It's scheduled for Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America. And it's in Tulsa, which in 1921 was the site of a fiery white-on-Black attack. Meanwhile, some companies are honoring Juneteenth as a paid holiday.