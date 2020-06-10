By

It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Tuesday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What has been your experience? What has being out there meant to you? Click here to let us know.

Live updates:

Why Seattle used tear gas after banning it

A protester’s eyes are doused to clear them of pepper spray after police deployed tear gas and pepper spray in downtown Seattle during protests on May 30. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
A protester’s eyes are doused to clear them of pepper spray after police deployed tear gas and pepper spray in downtown Seattle during protests on May 30. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)

Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday announced a ban on "the use of tear gas for 30 days in any of these protests." But police deployed it a little over two days later. Here's how ambiguity and a loophole undermined the ban.

—Lewis Kamb
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Protesters poured into Seattle City Hall last night, led by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, and listened to speeches advocating Durkan’s removal before settling in for a movie night on Capitol Hill. This came after protesters and the ACLU sued Seattle, blaming Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best for “unnecessary violence” at demonstrations. Read how Tuesday unfolded.

Manuel Ellis called Tacoma police "sir" as he told them he couldn’t breathe, new video shows. Ellis' family is calling for an independent investigation of the moments leading up to his death under police restraint.

Why do white people seem to be changing their minds, suddenly, on the justice system and race? Columnist Danny Westneat looks at the titanic forces at work.

But ... “what happens if white people lose their will to fight?” Writer Natachi Onwuamaegbu explains how, as a Black woman, she doesn’t have the choice to stop thinking about racism. She shares what it's like to be a young Black woman in America today.

How to teach your kids about racism in America: For starters, get past the idea that young kids are unaware of differences. Four faculty members at Seattle universities explain how they’ve talked about race with their own children, and how they train teachers to address it. Plus, here are recommended books for youth on this topic.

CrossFit's CEO is out after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a backlash and led other companies to cut ties.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories