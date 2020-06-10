It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Tuesday can be found here.

