It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Tuesday can be found here.
If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What has been your experience? What has being out there meant to you? Click here to let us know.
Protesters poured into Seattle City Hall last night, led by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, and listened to speeches advocating Durkan’s removal before settling in for a movie night on Capitol Hill. This came after protesters and the ACLU sued Seattle, blaming Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best for “unnecessary violence” at demonstrations. Read how Tuesday unfolded.
Manuel Ellis called Tacoma police "sir" as he told them he couldn’t breathe, new video shows. Ellis' family is calling for an independent investigation of the moments leading up to his death under police restraint.