It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Monday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What has been your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Click here to let us know.

George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried today

Mourners pass by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)
George Floyd will be laid to rest today in his hometown of Houston, next to his mother.

His funeral will be private. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service yesterday.

The world knows him through his horrific final moments. His loved ones know him as Big Floyd, a man who dreamed big, unswayed by his many setbacks. Here is the story of his life.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Protesters move their demonstration to the front door of the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department after police and National Guard vacated the area Monday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Monday night stayed peaceful in Seattle.

Protesters celebrated after police began, in the chief's words, "decreasing our footprint" in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Officers removed barricades at 11th Avenue and Pine Street, clearing the way for crowds to march, and boarded up the department's East Precinct, where demonstrators gathered to list demands for change that they plan to send to public officials. The conversation turned heated at times, including when City Councilmember Kshama Sawant stepped up to the microphone.

Protesters consistently cited rumors of an appearance by a far-right group called the Proud Boys, but it never materialized.

Seattle City Council members vowed yesterday to rethink how to ensure public safety, including carving into the police budget — and some members called for the mayor to step down.

Find all our protest updates from Monday here.

Hazzauna Underwood, front, with daughter Zanaii in tow, leads protesters in chants as they march from Harborview Medical Center to City Hall plaza. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Seattle-area health care workers of color are pulling double duty. They're in the hospitals and the streets, fighting the twin pandemics of coronavirus and racism. “Racism is the biggest public health crisis of our time,” one Black surgeon at UW explained during a recent march.

Snohomish's police chief has been replaced amid tension over how he handled rumors about antifa that spurred citizens to gather with semi-automatic weapons in the city's historic downtown.

The man accused of driving into a crowd of protesters and shooting a man on Capitol Hill is being held on investigation of assault. A document outlines the police case against Nikolas Fernandez in the incident, which was captured on video.

Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed restrictions on police chokeholds and the creation of an independent state body to investigate police killings, among other changes.

Who should investigate Manuel Ellis’ death at the hands of Tacoma police, and how? The state and Pierce County are divided as activists demand an independent probe.

Portland's police chief has resigned amid accusations that her department used inappropriate force against protesters.

—Kris Higginson and Elise Takahama
