It has been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Monday can be found here.
Live updates:
George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried today
His funeral will be private. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service yesterday.
The world knows him through his horrific final moments. His loved ones know him as Big Floyd, a man who dreamed big, unswayed by his many setbacks. Here is the story of his life.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Monday night stayed peaceful in Seattle.
Protesters celebrated after police began, in the chief's words, "decreasing our footprint" in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Officers removed barricades at 11th Avenue and Pine Street, clearing the way for crowds to march, and boarded up the department's East Precinct, where demonstrators gathered to list demands for change that they plan to send to public officials. The conversation turned heated at times, including when City Councilmember Kshama Sawant stepped up to the microphone.
Protesters consistently cited rumors of an appearance by a far-right group called the Proud Boys, but it never materialized.
Seattle City Council members vowed yesterday to rethink how to ensure public safety, including carving into the police budget — and some members called for the mayor to step down.
Seattle-area health care workers of color are pulling double duty.They're in the hospitals and the streets, fighting the twin pandemics of coronavirus and racism. “Racism is the biggest public health crisis of our time,” one Black surgeon at UW explained during a recent march.