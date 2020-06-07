In the Seattle area, there has been over a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer when he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Black Lives Matter Seattle – King County is calling for a statewide general strike and silent march on Friday, June 12, the group announced Saturday. More details on the June 12 actions are yet to come, according to the local Black Lives Matter group, which met Saturday with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to discuss police-reform demands as protests continued over police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Calling for an end to tactics like pepper spray and flash-bang grenades, city, county and state elected officials joined protesters Saturday night on Capitol Hill. Seattle City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss, Andrew Lewis and Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, state Sen. Joe Nguyen and state Rep. Nicole Macri, who represents Capitol Hill, joined the protest near the front line facing a line of police.

Meanwhile, at Saturday’s march beginning at Magnuson Park, demonstrators echoed demands to defund the Seattle Police Department. The rally and march took place in the northern Seattle neighborhood to honor Charleena Lyles, killed by Seattle police in 2017, and to bring attention to racial injustice in white neighborhoods, speakers said before the group left the park to march.

