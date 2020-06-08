It has been two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Washington and the United States, but around the world.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Sunday went from peaceful protest to tear gas-tinged mayhem that lasted long into the night.

A gunman drove his car into a crowd at 11th and Pine before a man reaching into the car to stop it was shot. A video shows the chaotic scene that left the intervening man hospitalized on the 10th night of protests.

Later that evening, Seattle Police used flash bangs, pepper spray and tear gas against protesters on Capitol Hill who they said were throwing bottles and other projectiles, and shining green lasers into officers’ eyes. The chaotic scene unfolded after Seattle’s mayor and police chief apologized for some actions by police officers but also asked protesters to do more to quell violence within crowds.

In Rainier Beach on Sunday, thousands gathered for a peaceful protest, where Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant repeated her call for Durkan to resign, and said if the mayor didn’t, she would use articles of impeachment to try to oust her. In response, Durkan said she wouldn’t be “distracted by political ploys.”

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Sunday can be found here.

