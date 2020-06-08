It has been two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The protests over Floyd’s death, police tactics and systemic racism continue, not just in Seattle and the United States, but around the world.

On Sunday night, a man was shot on Capitol Hill after another man drove his car toward a crowd gathered outside the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

At about 8:15 p.m., the driver of a black Honda Civic was racing down 11th Avenue when a protester appeared to reach into the car. The driver shot him, then got out and started brandishing his gun, sending protesters scattering. The driver then walked into the crowd and toward a line of police officers in riot gear, who took him into custody.

The shooting victim was tended to by medics and taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Social media videos showed the man’s arm in a tourniquet.

Also on Sunday, Mayor Jenny Durkan apologized for instances during the past week in which police officers failed to de-escalate tense moments and deployed less-than-lethal weapons against demonstrators too quickly.

But Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best also asked protesters to “do more” to quell violence within crowds, blaming “bad actors” for inciting clashes, and said officers would continue to barricade streets surrounding the Police Department’s East Precinct. While the city “should not look like a military zone,” officers must “respond to the reality on the ground,” Durkan said. Later on Sunday, police again used tear gas, flash bangs and pepper spray against demonstrators who they said were throwing fireworks, rocks and other objects at officers.

The mayor said she would freeze spending on police technology, weapons, vehicles and buildings until she’d had more dialogue with community members, and she promised to identify $100 million in the city’s budget to put toward community needs.

In Rainier Beach, thousands gathered for a peaceful protest, where Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant repeated her call for Durkan to resign, and said if the mayor didn’t, she would use articles of impeachment to try to oust her.

In response, Durkan said she wouldn’t be “distracted by political ploys.”

