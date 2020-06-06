By

More than a week has passed since protests began in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer when he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best announced Friday a temporary ban on the use of tear gas, also called CS gas, during protests by officers. Other department policies, including the use of chokeholds and pepper spray, will be reviewed by the city’s police accountability groups.

On Friday, Seattle demonstrators again broke into multiple groups to protest racial injustice and a lack of police accountability. One group stayed planted at an intersection on Capitol Hill, less than a block away from the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Another group filled a parking lot in the Central District for a “teach-in,” where community members, protest leaders, artists and musicians gathered to share knowledge and exchange stories.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Friday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What was your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Fill out this form and let us know.

Live updates:

Bellevue police ban used of controversial neck restraint following George Floyd death

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said Friday that his officers are now prohibited from using neck restraints except when deadly force is called for.

Mylett's decision follows action by officials in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died under an officer's knee on May 25, and California to bar the use of so-called Lateral Vascular Neck Restraints (LVNR), a self-defense technique in which the officer compresses the neck, cutting off blood flow to the individual's brain and causing them to lose consciousness. The technique is a popular and supposedly less-than-lethal option for police has been used by law enforcement agencies around the country, but it is controversial and if not done right it can injure or kill.

Mylett said the department has trained and authorized use the technique since 2009.

"We recognize that neck restraint techniques, while effective, are highly controversial and divisive. Until we can have additional conversations with the Bellevue community, I have decided to stop their use until further notice, except when the officer’s life is in danger,” Mylett said.

The King County Sheriff's Office in 2014 reinstated use of the technique after it had been banned for more than a decade.

 

Seattle Times staff

