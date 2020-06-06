More than a week has passed since protests began in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer when he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best announced Friday a temporary ban on the use of tear gas, also called CS gas, during protests by officers. Other department policies, including the use of chokeholds and pepper spray, will be reviewed by the city’s police accountability groups.

On Friday, Seattle demonstrators again broke into multiple groups to protest racial injustice and a lack of police accountability. One group stayed planted at an intersection on Capitol Hill, less than a block away from the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Another group filled a parking lot in the Central District for a “teach-in,” where community members, protest leaders, artists and musicians gathered to share knowledge and exchange stories.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Friday can be found here.

If you’ve taken part in these protests, we’d like to hear from you: What was your experience? What did being out there mean to you? Fill out this form and let us know.