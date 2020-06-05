It’s been a full week since protests began in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last week by a white Minneapolis police officer when he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
On Thursday, Seattle demonstrators broke into multiple groups to protest racial injustice and a lack of police accountability. One group stayed planted at an intersection on Capitol Hill, less than a block away from the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Another group marched peacefully through the Central District, briefly stopping at Garfield High School, before circling back to rejoin the Capitol Hill crowd.
For the most part, the Thursday groups remained upbeat and peaceful throughout the day, as people took time to hand out snacks, dance and share past experiences with each other — evidence that the tone of the protests has shifted significantly over the week.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Thursday can be found here.
Seattle's police chief has ordered officers to show their badge numbers, in response to alarms raised by protesters about officers covering the numbers with black mourning bands. This came on a day of mostly peaceful protests in Seattle. Read how the day unfolded.
The family of a Tacoma manwho died while being restrained by police — not long after saying “can’t breathe” — is demanding answers and criticizing the investigation of his death. The Tacoma City Council today will consider calling for an independent review.
—Kris Higginson
Worried about spread of COVID-19, local public health authorities oppose use of tear gas
King County public health officials are worried the use of tear gas and other respiratory irritants could increase risk of the spread of COVID-19.
As thousands of people have gathered in Seattle over the past week to protest racial injustice and police brutality, Seattle police have several times deployed pepper spray and tear gas into large groups of demonstrators, sending people into fits of coughing and gasping and leaving their eyes and skin burning.
Public Health - Seattle & King County has “shared information with the city about the risk of using any agent that would cause coughing, as it increases the risk of transmission,” spokeswoman Sharon Bogan said in an email. “We did this as part of our advisory role as Public Health.”
“Public Health — Seattle & King Co opposes the use of tear gas & other respiratory irritants based on the potential to increase COVID-19 spread,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health wrote in a tweet Thursday evening.
—Heidi Groover
Why health officials support Seattle protests but Black Lives Matter calls them 'too dangerous'
Just a couple weeks ago, it would have been the stuff of public health professionals’ nightmares: thousands of people clustered together, chanting, amid a pandemic. But even though protests like this one in Seattle violate social-distancing guidelines, infectious disease experts are calling them “vital to the national public health." The local branch of Black Lives Matter is being far more cautious. Meanwhile, the CDC's director says protesters should highly consider getting tested for COVID-19. (Photo: Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)