It’s been a full week since protests began in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last week by a white Minneapolis police officer when he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

On Thursday, Seattle demonstrators broke into multiple groups to protest racial injustice and a lack of police accountability. One group stayed planted at an intersection on Capitol Hill, less than a block away from the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Another group marched peacefully through the Central District, briefly stopping at Garfield High School, before circling back to rejoin the Capitol Hill crowd.

For the most part, the Thursday groups remained upbeat and peaceful throughout the day, as people took time to hand out snacks, dance and share past experiences with each other — evidence that the tone of the protests has shifted significantly over the week.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Thursday can be found here.

