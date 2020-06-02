Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes, continued for a fifth day Tuesday.

Demonstrations remained mostly peaceful throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening as groups called for racial justice and police accountability in gatherings across the city. Some brief looting, however, took place near the University Village shopping center, and around 9 p.m. in Capitol Hill, tensions rose after police declared a riot and started using tear gas and flash-bang devices on crowds near the department’s east precinct.

In other parts of the Puget Sound area, similar scenes ensued Monday night. In Olympia, local police also started using flash-bang devices to clear away protesters and threatening crowds with felony assault charges.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Monday can be found here.

