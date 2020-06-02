Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes, continued for a fifth day Tuesday.
Demonstrations remained mostly peaceful throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening as groups called for racial justice and police accountability in gatherings across the city. Some brief looting, however, took place near the University Village shopping center, and around 9 p.m. in Capitol Hill, tensions rose after police declared a riot and started using tear gas and flash-bang devices on crowds near the department’s east precinct.
In other parts of the Puget Sound area, similar scenes ensued Monday night. In Olympia, local police also started using flash-bang devices to clear away protesters and threatening crowds with felony assault charges.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Monday can be found here.
Seattle city officials, including mayor, police chief and fire chief, provide updates on recent demonstrations
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins will provide an update on demonstrations and preparations for Tuesday night. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
People arrested during protests remain jailed after threats close King County Superior Court
Dozens of people arrested Saturday for their alleged involvement in rioting and the looting of businesses in downtown Seattle were forced to forgo their first appearances before a judge Monday and so remain jailed due to an emergency closure of the county’s courthouses.
King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers closed courthouses in Seattle and Kent on Monday afternoon after receiving a credible threat of violence, which was relayed by the County Executive’s Office. Rogers said the information he received at 1:30 p.m. Monday was vague, but he quickly shuttered the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle, the Children and Family Justice Center on Alder Street, the Maleng Regional Justice Center (RJC) in Kent, and the involuntary treatment courtroom at Harborview Medical Center.
Seattle police made a total of 57 arrests downtown amid Saturday’s protests and afterward, mostly for burglary and assault, the department said. It wasn’t clear exactly how many of the people arrested were jailed as of Monday.
Protesters began fifth day of protesting at Westlake Park
People started gathering at Westlake Park downtown Tuesday afternoon to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.
Shoreline resident Cameron Jacobson said he's an “independent do-gooder” offering free fruit and other items to demonstrators. It's his third day — though he missed Sunday.
“Too exhausted from Saturday," Jacobson said.
State Troopers stationed themselves on Pine Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues as people started arriving.
After a peaceful but electric demonstration at Westlake Park, a large crowd of protesters moved to Second Avenue around 3:30 p.m., turned south and began marching downtown toward Seattle City Hall, behind an escort of motorcycle police.
As they walked, they chanted, "Hands up, don’t shoot" and "What’s his name: George Floyd."
The group remained peaceful and disciplined as they walked.
3:10pm. State troopers waiting on Pine Street between fourth and fifth. What sort of evening are they expecting? “It’s too early to tell.” “We’re hoping for the best, but prepared to take care of whatever comes up.” @seattletimes pic.twitter.com/ZMIpfVepgM
Washington cities establish city-wide curfews in response to protests
Several Washington cities have continued their city-wide curfew order in response to George Floyd protests, including Tukwila, Mercer Island and Redmond.
In Tukwila, the mayor has imposed a general curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be enforced by the city's police department, other law enforcement agencies and the military, according to the mayor's civil emergency order. It prohibits people from entering or "remain(ing) in the public right-of-way" or in public parks.
The Mercer Island mayor and city manager also extended the city's curfew, which was established Monday and will take place through the rest of the week. The curfew will begin each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning until Friday, according to a Tuesday statement.
Redmond city officials established an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Monday and announced its extension Tuesday, adding that they're expecting demonstrations to continue.
"This is based on civil unrest activities across the region/nation & is to discourage unlawful activity but not intended to impose restrictions/citations on legal activities," according to a tweet from the city.
—Elise Takahama
