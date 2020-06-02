Protests in the Seattle area over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes, continued for a fifth day Tuesday.
Demonstrations remained mostly peaceful throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening as groups called for racial justice and police accountability in gatherings across the city. Some brief looting, however, took place near the University Village shopping center, and around 9 p.m. in Capitol Hill, tensions rose after police declared a riot and started using tear gas and flash-bang devices on crowds near the department’s east precinct.
In other parts of the Puget Sound area, similar scenes ensued Monday night. In Olympia, local police also started using flash-bang devices to clear away protesters and threatening crowds with felony assault charges.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area. Updates from Monday can be found here.
Live updates:
Protesters begin gathering at Westlake Park
People have started gathering at Westlake Park downtown to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.
Shoreline resident Cameron Jacobson said he's an “independent do-gooder” offering free fruit and other items to demonstrators. It's his third day — though he missed Sunday.
“Too exhausted from Saturday," Jacobson said.
State Troopers have stationed themselves on Pine Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues.
3:10pm. State troopers waiting on Pine Street between fourth and fifth. What sort of evening are they expecting? “It’s too early to tell.” “We’re hoping for the best, but prepared to take care of whatever comes up.” @seattletimes pic.twitter.com/ZMIpfVepgM
Washington cities establish city-wide curfews in response to protests
Several Washington cities have continued their city-wide curfew order in response to George Floyd protests, including Tukwila and Mercer Island.
In Tukwila, the mayor has imposed a general curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be enforced by the city's police department, other law enforcement agencies and the military, according to the mayor's civil emergency order. It prohibits people from entering or "remain(ing) in the public right-of-way" or in public parks.
The Mercer Island mayor and city manager also extended the city's curfew, which was established Monday and will take place through the rest of the week. The curfew will begin each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning until Friday, according to a Tuesday statement.